Kent State visits Portland following O'Donnell's 32-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -7.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Kent State after James O'Donnell scored 32 points in Portland's 104-87 victory against the Lewis & Clark Pioneers.

The Pilots are 6-2 in home games. Portland is second in the WCC scoring 84.4 points while shooting 51.1% from the field.

The Golden Flashes play their first true road game after going 9-1 to start the season. Kent State ranks second in the MAC shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

Portland makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Kent State has shot at a 51.2% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo George is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pilots. Joel Foxwell is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.1%.

Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 19.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.