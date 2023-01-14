Kent State wins 70-65 over Ohio

Thomas also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Golden Flashes (14-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs scored 17 points while going 8 of 18 from the field, and added five rebounds and six assists. Sincere Carry was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. The Golden Flashes picked up their eighth straight victory.

Dwight Wilson led the way for the Bobcats (9-8, 1-3) with 27 points and nine rebounds. Miles Brown added 12 points and two steals for Ohio. Ben Roderick also put up nine points.