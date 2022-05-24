Kentucky, Ohio request nearly $2B for bridge improvements

The bridge has become a bottleneck on a heavily used freight route that connects the Midwest and the South. Its traffic woes have been a symbol of the nation’s growing infrastructure needs for decades.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was optimistic that the federal government would award the funding.

“With the current supply chain crisis in our country, the issue of ensuring that this major transportation corridor stays open and moving has never been more urgent," DeWine said.

The Federal Highway Administration declared the bridge functionally obsolete in the 1990s because its narrow lanes carry more cars than it was designed for — the 160,000 vehicles it now sees daily is double than what was intended.