Kershaw 1st win since June, streaking Dodgers top shaky Reds

The only Reds run against him came when Nick Castellanos doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Tyler Stephenson's groundout in the fourth that made it 6-1.

Lux, who missed Friday’s game with a right forearm contusion, had three hits and drove in three runs. He hit a two-run triple Saturday in a 5-1 win.

Wade Miley (12-7) continued to struggle, allowing six runs and nine hits in a season-low three innings. The left-hander, who pitched a no-hitter on May 7 at Cleveland, has been roughed up for 19 hits and 12 runs, 11 earned, in 7 1-3 innings over his last two starts.

Pinch-hitter TJ Friedl, promoted by the Reds on Saturday, notched his first career hit and home run in the sixth. Friedl later singled and scored on Jonathan India’s double in the eighth.

Joey Votto lined a pinch-hit homer off Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Pinch-hitter Max Muncy was hit by a pitch in the left leg in the ninth inning. He stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: After Monday’s off day, LHP Julio Urias (18-3) starts in the series opener on Tuesday at Colorado.

Reds: RHP Vladimir Gutirrez (9-6), Monday’s scheduled starter against the Pirates, allowed five hits, three walks and four runs in 3 2-3 innings of Cincinnati’s 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

___

