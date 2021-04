Kershaw dazzles Reds, Dodgers win 8-0 to snap 3-game skid

While Gray's bounce-back start was good, the 33-year-old Kershaw is still firmly on top of his game: He has pitched at least six innings with at least six strikeouts in five consecutive starts since opening day.

Turner hit his sixth homer deep into the left field bleachers in the third. The RBI was the 20th in just 23 games for Turner, a former Reds draft pick.

Taylor tripled over Nicholas Castellanos in right field in the eighth, scoring Turner from first. Beaty and Mookie Betts added two-out, two-RBI singles off Sal Romano.

INFIELDER PITCHING

After Romano yielded four hits, four walks and six runs, Reds infielder Alex Blandino took the mound and recorded the last out of the eighth, getting Turner to fly out on an 86-mph pitch.

Blandino had pitched once previously in 2018, and he preserved his career 0.00 ERA.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Shogo Akiyama will play an intrasquad game Thursday. He is on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring, but is likely to make his 2021 debut next week.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager got a scheduled rest day. He had played in 23 of LA's first 24 games.

UP NEXT

Reds: After an off day, Wade Miley (2-2, 2.45 ERA) takes the mound Friday at home to face the Cubs. He has a career 4.50 ERA against Chicago.

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-0, 2.53 ERA) takes the mound in Milwaukee on Thursday. The Cy Young Award winner struck out 32 in 20 1/3 innings against the Brewers over three starts last season with Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) steals second base as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux catches a high throw from home plate during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) is tagged out at third base by Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on a steal attempt during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez