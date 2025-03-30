Kévin Denkey scores on PK in stoppage time to rally Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Nashville

Defender Josh Bauer put Nashville on top with an unassisted goal in the 39th minute. Bauer has two goals this season after not having a goal contribution in his first 36 appearances with the club over the previous two seasons.

Evander Ferreira pulled Cincinnati even four minutes later, also unassisted. Evander has four goals this season after scoring 24 times for the Portland Timbers in his first two seasons in the league.

Roman Celantano turned away seven shots in goal for Cincinnati (3-2-1).

Willis had four saves in goal for Nashville (3-2-1).

Nashville had won three in a row under first-year coach BJ Callaghan. The 10 points, eight goals and plus-five differential were all club records through the first five matches of a season.

Nashville travels to play Charlotte FC on Saturday. Cincinnati will host the New England Revolution on Saturday.



