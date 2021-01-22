X

Kevin Durant out for Nets' second straight game with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, right, knocks the ball loose from Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will not play in Friday night's game against the Cavaliers as the team continues to take a cautious approach with his surgically repaired Achilles tendon.

Durant played a season-high 50 minutes in the Nets’ 147-135 double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He scored 38 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists in Brooklyn's first game with Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the floor together.

The Nets, who recently acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Rockets, host Miami on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Durant tore his right Achilles tendon in June of 2019 and didn't play last season. A 10-time All-Star, he's averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists this season.

