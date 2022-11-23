dayton-daily-news logo
X

Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui

news
11 minutes ago
Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 in the loser’s bracket at the Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational.

Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time against the Bearcats, including four straight victories. It was the teams' first meeting since the 2019-20 season opener at Columbus.

Viktor Lakhin scored 12 for Cincinnati (3-3), which has lost three straight games.

Both teams were defeated by ranked teams in the opening round. Ohio State fell 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State and Cincinnati lost 101-93 to No. 14 Arizona.

Cincinnati had a six-point lead in the opening two minutes but Ohio State used its size and athleticism to take control with a 38-27 halftime lead.

Cincinnati had only four assists and didn't get its first until the second half.

Ohio State had 19 offensive rebounds that led to 27 second-chance points. The Buckeyes outrebounded the Bearcats 42-29.

Ohio State will play No. 21 Texas Tech in the fifth-place game Wednesday, while Cincinnati will face winless Louisville in the seventh-place game.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Marco Garcia

Credit: Marco Garcia

Credit: Marco Garcia

Credit: Marco Garcia

Credit: Marco Garcia

Credit: Marco Garcia

Credit: Marco Garcia

Credit: Marco Garcia

In Other News
1
Court equips struggling Butler County veterans with tools for sobriety
2
Man who struck Clark County deputy with car before high-speed chase in...
3
Review finds Lakota Schools superintendent ‘fit’ for job
4
Lower temps allow Tri-state’s only ski resort, Perfect North Slopes, to...
5
Cedarville grads get married, spend time together as pharmacists
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top