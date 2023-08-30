Kicker Cade York chooses to sign with Tennessee's practice squad rather than stay in Cleveland

Cade York will work on his kicking aim and accuracy in Tennessee.

Released by Cleveland after the Browns made a trade to replace him, York cleared waivers and signed Wednesday with the Titans to be on their practice squad rather than stay with the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2022.

York's tenure with the Browns came to a crashing conclusion after he struggled during the exhibition season, missing four of eight field-goal tries.

He had a potential game-winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City, perhaps the final straw for the organization which had supported him throughout the summer and an inconsistent rookie season.

The Browns were interested in bringing York back on their practice squad, but the 22-year-old opted for a change of scenery.

“Disappointed how it all worked out,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday before practice. “Rooting for him. Not surprised ultimately that he went somewhere else, but that’s kind of the nature of this business really.”

On Monday, the Browns acquired kicker Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers for a seventh-round draft pick.

Tennessee made a kicking move Tuesday, getting 38-year-old Nick Folk in a trade from the New England Patriots.

