Kings host the Cavaliers for out-of-conference contest

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland visits Sacramento for a non-conference matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a non-conference matchup.

Sacramento finished 30-52 overall last season while going 16-25 at home. The Kings averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 36.6 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall with a 19-22 record on the road last season. The Cavaliers averaged 25.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

