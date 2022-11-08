Kings host the Cavaliers for out-of-conference contest

Sacramento finished 30-52 overall last season while going 16-25 at home. The Kings averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 36.6 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall with a 19-22 record on the road last season. The Cavaliers averaged 25.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.