Kings use strong second period to beat Blue Jackets 4-1

Copley got his second shutout of the season and third of his career, while taking his record to an unlikely 21-4-3 in 31 appearances. Neither Copley nor Joonas Korpisalo have allowed more than two goals in the seven games since the Kings dealt away franchise icon Jonathan Quick to the Blue Jackets on Feb. 28. A day after going to Columbus, Quick was traded to Vegas.

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Kings are 12-2-2. They have not lost in regulation in nine home games during that stretch, with their lone defeat coming in a shootout against Nashville on Saturday.

NOTES: The Kings also had four goals in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. … Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins missed his third straight game as he remains in Latvia to be with his grandmother.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Anaheim on Friday night.

Kings: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP