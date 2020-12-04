Kinsey scores 31 to carry Marshall past Wright St. 80-64

West had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Marshall but it was the second of his four steals that made history. He now has 211 assists to pass Skip Henderson (1984-88). West, now tied for seventh in Conference USA history, also set the single-season Marshall record with80 as a sophomore.

Kinsey hit 13 of 15 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (2-0).