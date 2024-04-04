Kirilloff leads Twins against the Guardians following 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 2.75 WHIP, four strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.57 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -154, Guardians +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians after Alex Kirilloff had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 win over the Brewers.

Minnesota went 87-75 overall and 47-34 in home games a season ago. The Twins slugged .428 with a .753 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

Cleveland went 76-86 overall and 34-47 in road games a season ago. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA last season while averaging 8.2 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Zack Weiss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.