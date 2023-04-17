Knicks G Hart limited with ankle sprain ahead of Game 2

Randle came back after missing five games with an ankle sprain to score 19 points in Game 1. Brunson, who scored 21 of his 27 in the second half of the opener, sat out 10 games down the stretch with hand and foot injuries.

Hart, who has given the Knicks depth and another scoring option since coming over in a deadline trade, rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter. Although he was favoring the ankle, Hart made a 3-pointer with 1:49 left to put the Knicks back ahead and help them win 101-97.

The Knicks are 18-8 since acquiring Hart from Portland in a trade on Feb. 8. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in New York's last 25 regular-season games.

