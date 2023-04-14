Knicks' Randle could return from ankle injury to face Cavs

BreakingNews
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Knicks could have star forward Julius Randle back for their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers after he missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a sprained left ankle.

Randle has been undergoing treatment and showing steady improvement. On Friday, the Knicks said that he's questionable for Saturday's Game 1 in Cleveland.

Randle played in New York's first 77 games before rolling his ankle against Miami on March 29. He sat out of the final five games, including a win over Cleveland on March 31.

The 28-year-old averaged a career-high 25.1 points and 10.0 rebounds in his fourth season with New York.

The Cavs prepared all week as if Randle will be active. It's not yet known if he'll start or how long he'll be able to play.

Randle will get some extra time to rest with Game 2 not scheduled until Tuesday night.

