dayton-daily-news logo
X

Knight III lifts Southern Utah past Bowling Green 87-73

news
1 hour ago
John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 on Wednesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Tevian Jones had 16 points for Southern Utah (3-3). Maizen Fausett added 14 points and nine rebounds. Marquis Moore had 10 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points for the Falcons (2-4). Josiah Fulcher added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
2
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...
3
Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting
4
Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds
5
When to shop this week’s Black Friday sales for the best deals
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top