Knight III lifts Southern Utah past Bowling Green 87-73

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 on Wednesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Tevian Jones had 16 points for Southern Utah (3-3). Maizen Fausett added 14 points and nine rebounds. Marquis Moore had 10 points.
Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points for the Falcons (2-4). Josiah Fulcher added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
In Other News
1
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
2
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...
3
Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting
4
Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds
5
When to shop this week’s Black Friday sales for the best deals