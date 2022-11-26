Knox scores 18, Alabama State beats Eastern Illinois

BreakingNews
news
55 minutes ago
Led by Amarr Knox's 18 points, the Alabama State Hornets defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers 67-58 on Saturday

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Amarr Knox's 18 points helped Alabama State defeat Eastern Illinois 67-58 on Saturday.

Knox shot 7 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Hornets (1-6). Alex Anderson scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Isaiah Range recorded nine points and shot 3 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Hornets ended a six-game skid with the victory.

The Panthers (1-6) were led by Kinyon Hodges, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Caleb Donaldson added 12 points for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Nick Ellington had eight points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

