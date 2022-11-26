Knox scores 18, Alabama State beats Eastern Illinois

Knox shot 7 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Hornets (1-6). Alex Anderson scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Isaiah Range recorded nine points and shot 3 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Hornets ended a six-game skid with the victory.

The Panthers (1-6) were led by Kinyon Hodges, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Caleb Donaldson added 12 points for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Nick Ellington had eight points and 10 rebounds.