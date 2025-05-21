Kody Clemens hits walk-off double to give Twins 6-5 win over Guardians in Game 1 of doubleheader

The teams played three innings on Monday before a second rain delay led to the umpires suspending play for the night. Heavy rain fell on the Twin Cities all day Tuesday, forcing an additional postponement. They'll play again later Wednesday.

Clemens also tripled and drove in two runs and Harrison Bader also drove in a pair for the Twins, who have won 14 of their last 15. Jhoan Duran (2-0) picked up the victory despite blowing his first save of the season.

Trailing 5-2 entering the ninth inning, the Guardians rallied when Jose Ramírez doubled and Kyle Manzardo walked. Duran entered and gave up an RBI single to Nolan Jones and a two-out, two-strike double to Bo Naylor that tied the game 5-5.

Carlos Santana's homer shortly after the game resumed on Wednesday tied the score 2-2 in the fourth inning.

The Twins regained the lead on Clemens' RBI triple in the fourth. Clemens then scored on Bader's sacrifice fly, putting the Twins on top 4-2.

Minnesota added an insurance run on Bader's RBI single in the eighth.

Key moment

Guardians center fielder Nolan Jones made a diving attempt at Clemens' sinking line drive in the fourth. Jones came up short, the ball rolled all the way to the wall and Clemens stopped at third base with an RBI triple.

Key stat

Clemens has eight extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in just 41 plate appearances since the Twins acquired him from Philadelphia on April 26.

Up next

The Guardians send RHP Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29) to the mound to face Minnesota RHP Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76).

