Kohler leads Bowling Green against Xavier after 25-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Xavier after Paige Kohler scored 25 points in Bowling Green's 79-78 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Falcons have gone 2-0 at home. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Amy Velasco averaging 5.0.

The Musketeers are 0-2 on the road. Xavier has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bowling Green scores 69.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 62.6 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kohler is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 12.6 points.

Loren Christie is averaging 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Musketeers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.