Koker, Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Kent State Golden Flashes

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Kent State and Northern Illinois will play on Wednesday.

The Golden Flashes have gone 10-3 at home. Kent State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Huskies have gone 5-9 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is fifth in the MAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Chelby Koker averaging 4.9.

Kent State's average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Jenna Batsch is averaging 16.6 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Koker is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Huskies. Alecia Doyle is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.