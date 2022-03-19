Koloko, Arizona overpower Wright State in NCAA 1st round

That woke up the Wildcats, who responded with a 15-2 run keyed by Koloko. The 7-foot-1 center from Cameroon had seven points in the run, including an alley-oop dunk, a hook shot and three free throws. Koloko, who had only four points in the first half, had two dunks in the final minutes of the game and finished with six assists.

BIG PICTURE

Wright State also got 15 points from Tim Finke. Tanner Holden was held to 12 points after scoring 37 points and clearing 11 rebounds in the First Four game.

Arizona was back in action for the first time since an impressive run through the Pac-12 Tournament, capped by a big comeback win over UCLA. Arizona also won the regular-season title.

Caption Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) looks to pass against Wright State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Wright State's AJ Braun (12), Keaton Norris (4) and Grant Basile (00) stand on the court during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arizona, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Wright State head coach Scott Nagy, left, stands with assistants by the bench during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arizona, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy