Kraken bring win streak into game against the Blue Jackets

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to keep their eight-game win streak alive when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has an 8-11-4 record in home games and a 13-20-9 record overall. The Blue Jackets have an 8-1-4 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Seattle has a 9-6-6 record in road games and an 18-14-9 record overall. The Kraken are 15-2-6 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored seven goals with 18 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jared McCann has 14 goals and nine assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has scored four goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-3-4, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 8-0-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Sean Kuraly: out (abdominal).

Kraken: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (leg), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.