Kraken in action against the Blue Jackets following overtime win

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Kraken knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime.

Seattle has a 6-8-1 record overall and a 3-3-1 record on its home ice. The Kraken are 1-5-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Columbus has a 1-4-2 record in road games and a 5-7-2 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 3-1-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has one goal and eight assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has over the past 10 games.

Mathieu Olivier has scored four goals with two assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.