Kraken take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -230, Blue Jackets +186; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Seattle is 10-9-4 at home and 20-18-10 overall. The Kraken have a 17-2-7 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has a 6-10-6 record on the road and a 15-23-10 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 4-5-9 record in one-goal games.

Sunday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 19 goals and 14 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has scored three goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 23 assists for the Blue Jackets. Cole Sillinger has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (leg).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Adam Boqvist: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.