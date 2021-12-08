Kroger e-commerce warehouse, nearly 700 jobs coming to NC

Average annual pay, including benefits, at the center will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255, according to Cooper's office.

A state incentives committee voted Wednesday to give cash rebates of up to $2.3 million over 12 years to the company should it meet job-creation and investment thresholds. The Job Development Investment Grants equate to a portion of the income tax withholdings from the positions created through the project.