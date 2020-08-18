Kucherov and the Lightning look to clinch series against Columbus

The Blue Jackets are 10-7-5 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nick Foligno leads the team averaging 0.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and registering 52 assists. Brayden Point has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has 36 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 2.1 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Nathan Gerbe: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.