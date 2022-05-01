Kuhl's strong outing keys Rockies 4-3 win over Reds

“That was outstanding what he did, to step in in a big game for us against that team in this ballpark,” Bell said. “He threw strikes, made pitches. He had great command. He did his job.”

Kuhl gave up his second homer of the game to Garcia with one out in the eighth and was relieved by Tyler Kinley, who fanned both batters that he faced to end the inning. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his sixth save in seven chances. Kuhl allowed three runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out four in a career-high 7 1-3 innings. The two homers were the only extra-base hits he allowed against the Reds and he has given up only three extra-base hits on the season.

“It’s a pretty good string. I’ve had good strings before but keeping guys off the base paths, this is probably the best I’ve done,” said Kuhl, who was signed to a one-year deal by the Rockies in the spring after being non-tendered by the Pittsburgh Pirates. “It’s just one of those things where I feel like I’m not getting overly analyzed or anything like that. They’re just kind of letting me pitch, letting me do my thing and I’m getting some good results from it.” A SECOND FIRST Two of Naquin’s four career leadoff home runs have come on the first pitch of the game and both of those came off Kuhl. Naquin also homered off Kuhl’s first offering last April 7 while Kuhl was with Pittsburgh.

REDS MOVE

OF Aristides Aquino was designated for assignment to make roster room for Overton, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Jonathan India was scratched from the lineup to allow for a planned recovery day after playing in four consecutive games since returning from the injured list Monday. He missed nine games earlier this month due to a strained right hamstring. ... RHP Luis Castillo (right shoulder strain) made his second rehabilitation appearance on Friday night for Triple-A Louisville. He’s scheduled to make another rehab start for Louisville on Wednesday.

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers missed a fourth consecutive game since being scratched from Wednesday’s game at Philadelphia due to back soreness. The team remains hopeful that Rodgers will avoid a stay on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-3, 10.91 ERA) is slated to start Sunday’s series finale against Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 6.16 ERA).

