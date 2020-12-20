Kunkel hits winner a buzzer, Xavier tops Marquette 91-88

Marquette had tied the game at 88 when Koby McEwen hit a stepback 3-pointer and turned it into a four-point play with 25 seconds to go.

Xavier ran the clock down and Paul Scruggs drove into the lane to attempt a floater in the closing seconds. Marquette's Dawson Garcia blocked the shot and Kunkel beat a teammate to it near the top of the key. He took a dribble left to find space and launched a shot over two lunging defenders that that swished at the buzzer. He back pedaled into his own lane before being mobbed by his teammates under the basket.