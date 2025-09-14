Kurtz hits 493-foot grand slam, longest MLB homer this season, as Athletics beat Reds 11-5

Nick Kurtz launched a 493-foot grand slam — the longest home run in the majors this season — and the Athletics hammered Hunter Greene early in an 11-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds
Athletics' Carlos Cortes runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball gameagainst the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Athletics' Carlos Cortes runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball gameagainst the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)
news
By CHARLIE PAPPALARDO – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kurtz launched a 493-foot grand slam — the longest home run in the majors this season — and the Athletics hammered Hunter Greene early in an 11-5 victory Saturday night over the Cincinnati Reds.

Brent Rooker also went deep and rookie Carlos Cortes hit a two-run shot for his third homer in two games as the Athletics handed Cincinnati another costly loss. Jacob Wilson provided a pair of RBI doubles.

Greene, an All-Star last year, was tagged for five runs, four hits and four walks over 2 1/3 ineffective innings, raising his ERA from 2.59 to 3.01.

With a chance to gain ground in a crowded wild-card race, the Reds (74-74) lost their second consecutive game to the Athletics (69-80) and remained 1 1/2 games behind the skidding New York Mets for the final National League playoff spot.

San Francisco is a half-game back of the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Lakota East runner Molly Deardoff has recorded fastest time in GMC
2
Local movie production to hold premiere at Dayton Art Institute
3
40 local high school students have been named National Merit...
4
OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in West Chester Twp.
5
Serve City needs your help as number of those in need in Hamilton is...