Kwan leads Guardians against the Athletics after 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (0-4, 5.32 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -189, Athletics +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics after Steven Kwan had four hits against the Athletics on Saturday.

Cleveland has a 5-3 record at home and a 15-6 record overall. The Guardians rank seventh in the AL with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Oakland is 4-4 in road games and 8-13 overall. The Athletics have gone 3-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Guardians are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has six home runs, eight walks and 17 RBI while hitting .329 for the Guardians. Kwan is 16-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Abraham Toro has two doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .254 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 6-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.