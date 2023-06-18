Kwan leads Guardians against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

Cleveland Guardians (32-38, second in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-2, 5.46 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -111, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Steven Kwan had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Arizona has a 23-17 record in home games and a 43-28 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 33-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 32-38 overall and 16-21 on the road. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 18 doubles and 14 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 16-for-39 with three doubles, two triples and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .263 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 17-for-43 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .292 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.