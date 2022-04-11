dayton-daily-news logo
Kwan leads Guardians against the Royals following 5-hit performance

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals after Steven Kwan's five-hit game on Sunday

Cleveland Guardians (1-2) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0); Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -112, Guardians -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals after Steven Kwan had five hits against the Royals on Sunday.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals pitching staff averaged 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.9 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Guardians slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

