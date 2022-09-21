Kwan leads Guardians against the White Sox following 4-hit performance

Chicago is 76-72 overall and 35-38 in home games. The White Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .261.

Cleveland is 81-67 overall and 41-35 on the road. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .315.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 18th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 17 home runs while slugging .458. Elvis Andrus is 16-for-44 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-47 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto: day-to-day (illness), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.