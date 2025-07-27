Kwan's two-run homer lifts Guardians to 6-4 win over Royals and doubleheader split

Kwan's 431-foot home run into the right field fountains of Kauffman Stadium gave the Guardians a 6-2 lead.

The Guardians drew four straight walks in the first with Carlos Santana drawing the RBI walk to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Johnathan Rodríguez extended the lead with a two-run double in the first. Daniel Schneemann hit a sacrifice fly RBI in the third.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Freddy Fermin each hit two-run home runs for Kansas City.

Bibee (7-9) allowed four runs on seven hits for his third straight win. After taking the loss in game one, Emmanuel Clase earned his 24th save of the season.

Kris Bubic (8-7) gave up four runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings of work with four walks and one strikeout. Bubic got off to a slow start, throwing 42 pitches in the first inning. The four walks matched a season-high.

Key moment

Kwan's home run was the spark the Guardians needed to get the win. Since July 7, Cleveland has homered in 14 of 16 games.

Key stat

Santana drew his 133rd career walk against the Royals, which tied Rickey Henderson for most career walks vs. Kansas City.

Up next

LHP Joey Cantillo (2-0, 3.91 ERA) will start the series finale for Cleveland. LHP Noah Cameron (4-4, 2.61) is slated to take the mound for Kansas City.

