LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

The Jackets were formally eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day with Washington’s 8-4 victory over Montreal. Columbus has missed the postseason in two straight seasons after earning four consecutive playoff berths.

Brown scored just 1:41 after the opening faceoff, converting a pass from Blake Lizotte on a 2-on-1 rush. The former Los Angeles captain hadn't scored a goal since March 6, shortly before he missed 14 games in a monthlong injury absence.

Danault doubled the Kings' lead later in the first with a sharp setup from Viktor Arvidsson. The goal was Danault's ninth point in nine games.

Kuraly trimmed LA's lead early in the second when Ohio native Carson Meyer elevated a setup pass from behind the net over Quick and right down onto Kuraly's stick for a goal in the center's return from a two-game injury absence.

Andreas Athanasiou returned from a 17-game absence since mid-March with an upper-body injury for the Kings.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Ducks on Sunday.

Kings: At Ducks on Tuesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean (22) shoots against Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) and center Andreas Athanasiou (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Los Angeles Kings celebrate a goal by right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) deflects a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)