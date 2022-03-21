La’el Collins is latest prize in Bengals' O-line rebuild

“There are good fits and perfect fits,” Collins said. “I felt like this was the perfect fit from the jump."

In his first three seasons in the league, Collins played under Pollack at Dallas.

“Love him to death. He definitely fits the mold of a glass eater,” Pollack said last week. “He is nasty, and he was a lot of fun to coach.”

The respect is mutual.

“He’s the best offensive line coach I’ve been around since I’ve been in the NFL, hands down,” Collins said. "And getting back to work with him. And also the players on this team you see and look at the guys around that helped bring this team to where it is. What other team would you want to be part of?”

Burrow was battered behind one of the leakiest offensive lines in the league last season. Including the playoffs and Super Bowl, Burrow was sacked more than 70 times, injuring his right knee, suffering a throat contusion and a dislocated pinky finger, among other bumps and bruises.

Still, the quarterback led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. He was sacked a Super Bowl record-tying seven times in Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Riley Reiff, who was signed by the Bengals to a one-year contract last year to play right tackle, likely won't be re-signed. Reiff missed the last three regular-season games of 2021 and the postseason with an ankle injury.

Left tackle Jonah Williams and guard Jackson Carman are likely candidates to round out the reconstituted line.

The Bengals last week also signed free-agent tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract following the departure of C.J. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets. Cincinnati also re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill, cornerback Eli Apple, backup quarterback Brandon Allen, receiver Mike D. Thomas, safety Michael J. Thomas, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and long-snapper Clark Harris.

