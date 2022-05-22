LAFC outlasts two lengthy weather delays to beat Crew 2-0

The two teams waited out a 2-hour, 55-minute delay to begin the match, played for four minutes and then sat for a 70-minute delay before playing a scoreless first half.

Vela's sixth goal of the season came in the 62nd minute to put LAFC (8-3-2) up 1-0. Cifuentes added an insurance goal in the 73rd minute to help LAFC end a three-match winless streak.