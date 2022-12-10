dayton-daily-news logo
Laine scores on first shot, Blue Jackets beat Flames 3-1

By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets broke a three-game losing streak, beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly also scored to help Columbus end a six-game home losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 12 shots in the first period before suffering a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the second by Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 21 shots.

Michael Stone scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots in his first start after sitting out three games. The Flames had won three in a row.

Laine opened the scoring at 1:02 of the first period and Robinson made it 2-0 on a breakaway at 2:52 of the second.

Playing with an extra skater, Stone cut the lead in half with 2:34 left in the third with a shot from the blue line. Kuraly sealed it, scoring an empty-netter with 24 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Hosts Los Angeles Sunday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

