Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Lairy leads Miami (Ohio) over Buffalo 91-81

news
44 minutes ago
Mekhi Lairy had a career-high 28 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Buffalo 91-81

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had a career-high 28 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Buffalo 91-81 on Wednesday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Dae Dae Grant added 23 points with six assists and Dalonte Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds for Miami (7-5). Precious Ayah added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Miami totaled 58 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Josh Mballa had 26 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulls (6-5, 0-1). Ronaldo Segu added 21 points and seven assists, and Jeenathan Williams had 20 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
2
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed
3
18-year-old Springfield driver dies in 2-car crash
4
Graeter’s makes ‘Boldy Bearcat’ a permanent ice cream flavor
5
Happy Birthday, John Legend! Celebrating the Springfield native as he...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top