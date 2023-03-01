X
Lairy scores 21, Miami (Ohio) knocks off Western Michigan

Led by Mekhi Lairy's 21 points, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 77-62 on Tuesday night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 21 points in Miami of Ohio's 77-62 victory against Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Lairy also added five rebounds for the RedHawks (12-18, 6-11 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux scored 18 points and added five blocks. Ryan Mabrey recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Tray Maddox Jr. finished with 25 points and three steals for the Broncos (7-23, 3-14). Owen Lobsinger added 11 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan. In addition, Markeese Hastings finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

