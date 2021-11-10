Lairy scores 23, Miami-Ohio surprises Georgia Tech 72-69

Georgia Tech, which last March won the ACC Tournament and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years, struggled down the stretch, missing its last six shots.

An inside basket by Michael Devoe gave Georgia Tech a 69-63 lead with 2:29 to go but the Yellow Jackets would not score again. The loss adds to a string of early season frustrations over the past several years when the Yellow Jackets lost to the likes of Grambling, Wofford and Gardner-Webb.