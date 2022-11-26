BreakingNews
Ohio State-Michigan: Wolverines dominate second half for decisive victory
Lairy scores 25 as Miami (OH) defeats Little Rock 80-67

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 25 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Little Rock 80-67 on Saturday.

Lairy also added five rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (2-4). Billy Smith scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

D.J. Smith led the way for the Trojans (2-5) with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Nigel John added 17 points for Little Rock. In addition, Myron Gardner had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

