dayton-daily-news logo
X

Lairy's 20 lead Miami (Ohio) over Buffalo 91-80

news
1 hour ago
Led by Mekhi Lairy's 20 points, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks defeated the Buffalo Bulls 91-80 on Tuesday night

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 20 points in Miami of Ohio's 91-80 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Lairy also added seven rebounds and 11 assists for the RedHawks (7-9, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Ryan Mabrey was 5 of 10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Zid Powell led the way for the Bulls (8-8, 2-1) with 20 points and eight steals. Armoni Foster added 19 points for Buffalo. Curtis Jones also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Man arrested for severely injuring woman, tying up another in Clark...
2
Madison Twp. trustee wants some corruption charges dismissed
3
Man who died in Springfield machine shop incident identified
4
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up
5
Middletown Schools superintendent resigns
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top