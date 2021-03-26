Lakers face the Cavaliers on 4-game slide

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 115-108 in their last meeting on Jan. 25. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 46 points, and Andre Drummond paced Cleveland scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montrezl Harrell is averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lakers. Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 5.9 assists while scoring 16.6 points per game. Jarrett Allen is averaging 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 48.5% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 102.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: day to day (shoulder), Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (abdominal/appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.