Lakhin, Skillings lead Cincinnati over Bryant 97-71

Lakhin finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-3). Skillings added 14 points and 13 boards. David DeJulius pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.

The Bulldogs (6-3) were led by Charles Pride with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals. Sherif Kenney added 14 points and five assists. Antwan Walker had 11 points and 12 rebounds.