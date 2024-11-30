Lamar Cardinals and the Cleveland State Vikings meet

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will play Cleveland State at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

Lamar went 24-7 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals averaged 66.6 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 18.3 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

The Vikings have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.