dayton-daily-news logo
X

Lamar Jackson says he's better, expects to play this weekend

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Caption
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

news
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Lamar Jackson says he’s feeling better and he fully expects to play Sunday night for the Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson said Wednesday that he's feeling better and he fully expects to play Sunday night for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson missed last Sunday's win at Chicago after an illness limited him during the week. He actually practiced Friday and said he was feeling better, but then he was added to the injury report Saturday and wasn't able to play in the game.

On Wednesday, he said he thinks he's back to normal, and he doesn't want to have any limitations this week.

Baltimore hosts division rival Cleveland this weekend. The Ravens managed to beat the Bears 16-13 while Jackson was out — with backup Tyler Huntley guiding the team to a dramatic winning touchdown in the final minute.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
2
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...
3
Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds
4
When to shop this week’s Black Friday sales for the best deals
5
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught many grade levels
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top