Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday.

The Baltimore star hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver, and there was no sign of him Wednesday as the Ravens prepared for Sunday night's playoff opener at Cincinnati. Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season.

Tyler Huntley, who started the first four of those, has been dealing with shoulder issues and did not play in the regular-season finale. Anthony Brown started that game.

The Ravens lost three of five games without Jackson, and if he was going to have a full week of practice before the playoffs, he needed to be on the field Wednesday. Instead, nothing seems to have changed.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

