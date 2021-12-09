Landon Cassill to move to Kaulig Racing with crypto platform

Cassill, who has been avid in the the market for several years, pitched NASCAR sponsorship to Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich when the two met at a crypto conference two years ago and it led to a 19-race deal this past season. It made Cassill the first NASCAR driver to be paid entirely in crypto.

Voyager on Thursday announced a two-year sponsorship extension with Cassill, who is taking the funding to championship-contending Kaulig to drive the No. 10 Chevrolet. Cassill, who has raced in 510 events across NASCAR's three national series since 2007, will be teammates with AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric.