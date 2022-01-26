Hamburger icon
Last-minute jump shot lifts Temple over Cincinnati

Damian Dunn converted a go-ahead 3-point play with 36 seconds left to lead Temple to a 61-58 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn converted a go-ahead three-point play with 36.9 seconds remaining to lead Temple to a 61-58 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Dunn registered 18 points and six rebounds, and Jeremiah Williams had 15 points for Temple (11-6, 4-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Nick Jourdain added 10 points and seven rebounds and Tai Strickland had 10 rebounds.

David DeJulius had 15 points for the Bearcats (14-6, 4-3). John Newman III added nine rebounds.

